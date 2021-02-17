 
Parliament joint session begins
Feb 17, 2021

Parliament joint session begins.

The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies have reunited, on Wednesday, in a plenary meeting, to establish several joint parliamentary committees. The session is run by the Senate president, Anca Dragu, who announced that 397 MPs have registered their presence. According to the agenda, there will be a status committee established, which will debate the three projects regarding cancelling MPs special pensions, submitted by the National Liberal Part (PNL), Save Romania Union PLUS (USR Party of Liberty Unity and Solidarity alliance) as well as the Social Democratic Party (PSD). The speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, proposed the debate of projects regarding the elimination of the MPs' special pensions be introduced on the agenda, too. On Wednesday's Parliament agenda there is also the establishing of the parliamentary committees of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) as well as the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE). Furthermore, there is an information from President Klaus Iohannis on the forces and means of the Romanian Army and the Ministry of Internal Affairs that will be made available in 2021 for the participation in missions outside the national territory and the deployment, if necessary, of the NATO response force with very high response capacity inside Romania. The reunion's agenda will also include a briefing of president Iohannis on the state of emergency established by Decree 195/2020 and extended by Decree 240/2020 and a report on actions taken by the Government during the emergency period (16 March - 15 May 2020).AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

