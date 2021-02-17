President Iohannis: Once PNRR is approved, we’ll begin implementation of projects in hospitals, schools, jobs and environment

President Iohannis: Once PNRR is approved, we’ll begin implementation of projects in hospitals, schools, jobs and environment. President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the recent discussions with members of the Government were aimed at preparing projects in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR), showing that these projects will mainly cover hospitals, schools, the environment and jobs. “By April we (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]