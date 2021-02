Dacia’s sales in Europe shrink less than the market in January

Dacia’s sales in Europe shrink less than the market in January. Dacia's car sales in Europe (EU plus UK and EFTA countries) declined by 12% year-on-year in January. Still, the Romanian carmaker's market share rose to 3.4% from 2.9% in the same month of 2020, according to statistics from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) quoted by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]