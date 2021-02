Romania boasts strongest online retail growth in EU over 2015-2020

Romania boasts strongest online retail growth in EU over 2015-2020. With only 45% of the Romanians internet users aged 16-74 carrying online purchases in 2020, Romania ranks second-to-last among the European Union's countries, ahead only of Bulgaria (42%). The EU average was 72%, according to Eurostat data. However, Romania's online retail adoption rate was