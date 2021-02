Auchan teams up with Glovo in Romania for product delivery

Auchan teams up with Glovo in Romania for product delivery. Shoppers in 18 Romanian cities have the option to order online from among 4,000 items on sale in the 33 Auchan hypermarkets and have the products delivered by Glovo, starting February 17. The goods purchased will be delivered within 60 minutes, the two companies promise. The new service is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]