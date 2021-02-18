EUR 1 bln worth of housing units to be delivered in Bucharest during 2020-2023

EUR 1 bln worth of housing units to be delivered in Bucharest during 2020-2023. The aggregate volume of the ongoing real estate investments in Bucharest, on all sub-segments, is EUR 3.5 billion. Residential projects in the middle and upper segments amount to EUR 1 bln, according to Bucharest Real Estate Club data. The sum includes 60 projects, some of which were (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]