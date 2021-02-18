Sofia International Film Festival: Romanian director Cristi Puiu to receive FIPRESCI 90 Platinum award

Romanian director Cristi Puiu will receive the International Federation of Film Critics' FIPRESCI 90 Platinum Award 2021 at the upcoming Sofia International Film Festival, scheduled to take place between March 11 and March 31. Filmmaker Terry Gilliam will also receive the distinction. Ken (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]