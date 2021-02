TeraPlast Group 2020 Turnover Tops RON1B

TeraPlast Group 2020 Turnover Tops RON1B. TeraPlast Group, with its two Plastics and Steel Divisions, exceeded the turnover of RON1 billion in 2020 and its net profit doubled, to RON79 million, company representatives said Thursday.