evoMAG Ends 2020 With 43% Higher Sales, Of Over EUR32M; Eyes 20% Increase In 2021. Online retailer evoMAG, held by entrepreneur Mihai Patrascu, ended 2020 with sales of over EUR32 million, up 43% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]