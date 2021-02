Coface: Company Insolvencies In Romania Hit Five-Year Low

Coface: Company Insolvencies In Romania Hit Five-Year Low. The number of company insolvencies in Romania reached the lowest level of the last five years. In 2020, over 5,500 companies went insolvent, 13% fewer on the year, and the bulk of insolvencies were in the wholesale sector in 2020 per the latest survey by Coface Romania, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]