February 18, 2021

Brancusi145/Razvan Theodorescu: We cannot anchor Brancusi; he is the Romanian who belongs to the world
Feb 18, 2021

Brancusi145/Razvan Theodorescu: We cannot anchor Brancusi; he is the Romanian who belongs to the world.

The work of Constantin Brancusi, the Romanian who belongs to the world, is still relevant today because it is about essence, says academician Razvan Theodorescu, head of the Department of Arts, Architecture and Audiovisual of the Romanian Academy. "Brancusi's work is still relevant today because it is about essence. And the essences are always relevant. Undoubtedly, the folk, historical and protohistoric sources played a very big role in his work, not only those in our space but also those in the space of universal art. But, first of all, it matters how Brancusi knew how to transform some archaic things into things absolutely contemporary to the era in which he did it and contemporary with us today. He belongs to the world. We cannot anchor him. He is the Romanian Brancusi who belongs to the world," Razvan Theodorescu told AGERPRES, in the context of the 145th anniversary since the birth of the author of "Maiastra." He specified that he speaks "on behalf of the Arts Department of the Academy," whose position from the '50s towards Brancusi" has "clarified" with the passage of time. "I am speaking to you now on behalf of the Arts Department of the Academy, which, many decades ago, had at least a strange position regarding our great artist Constantin Brancusi. Obviously, over time, things have changed, clarified, and Brancusi is now a national effigy and as such we must treat the whole history of Brancusi's reception in the Romanian culture," the Academician showed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Read the article in Agerpres
 
 
