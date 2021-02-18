 
Brancusi145/ Gorj: Invitation to world of art - exhibitions, film screenings
The national exhibition of pencil and charcoal drawings "Meeting with Brancusi," which includes works belonging to pupils from several counties in the country, but also from the diaspora, will be organized on Friday in the "Endless Column" Park, on the occasion of the 145th anniversary of the sculptor's birth. According to the "Constantin Brancusi" Research, Documentation and Promotion Center, the event is organized by the "Tatarescu" Cultural Association and the "Dumitru and Maria Pleniceanu" Cultural-Historical Association, from 10.00. Also on Friday, starting with 11.00, art lovers are expected at the Municipal Galleries, at the opening of the exhibition "Object. Color. Drawing. Installation", of the Targu Jiu Branch of the Union of Visual Artists of Romania. From 12.00, in the exhibition halls of the "Alexandru Stefulescu" County Museum, the sculpture exhibition "Sinaxa" will open, with works by the sculptor Laurentiu Mogosanu. In the same space of the County Museum, from 12.30, film lovers will be able to watch two films produced by the national television, directed by Cornel Mihalache: "Hobita, the Tractor and the Column" and "Romanians Who Changed the World." The screenings will be followed by a round table on "Brancusi in the world of film." Friday is Brancusi National Day. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
