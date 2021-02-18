Tremend’s turnover reached 21 million Euro in 2020, a 40% increase in business compared to 2019

Tremend’s turnover reached 21 million Euro in 2020, a 40% increase in business compared to 2019. Tremend, one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the region in Deloitte and Financial Times 1000 Europe rankings, has grown its business up to 21 million Euro, an increase of 40% compared to the previous year, thus maintaining the upward trend of the last years. For 2021, Tremend aims (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]