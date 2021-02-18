Vodafone Romania’s data centers reached monthly energy savings that equal the consumption of over 350 dwellings

Vodafone Romania reached energy savings of around 50MWh per month in its main data centers, the energy consumption equivalent of over 350 Romanian dwellings over the same period. The result comes 7 months after the installation of advanced cooling technologies in Vodafone's main data rooms as (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]