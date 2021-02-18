Cognizant Softvision to hire more than 200 software engineers in Romania

Cognizant Softvision to hire more than 200 software engineers in Romania. IT company Cognizant Softvision has more than 200 software engineer positions open in Romania, either for remote work or in one of its studios in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi, Timişoara, and Baia Mare, once they reopen. It is recruiting experts in technologies such as Java, JavaScript, DevOps, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]