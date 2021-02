CBRE Recruits Mihai Patrulescu from Colliers to Lead Investment Properties Department

CBRE Recruits Mihai Patrulescu from Colliers to Lead Investment Properties Department. Real estate consultancy company CBRE has recruited Mihai Patrulescu to lead the Investment Properties department of CBRE Romania, working closely with teams in Central and Eastern Europe. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]