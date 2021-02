C&W Echinox: Pandemic Pushes Logistical Demand and Development to New Records

C&W Echinox: Pandemic Pushes Logistical Demand and Development to New Records. The Romanian logistics and industrial market has accelerated its expansion in 2020 both in terms of demand, which neared the 1 million square meters mark, and deliveries of new spaces, which reached a record 649,000 sqm, real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox said (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]