Kastamonu Romania Revenue Rises 7% to More Than EUR136M in 2020

Kastamonu Romania Revenue Rises 7% to More Than EUR136M in 2020. Kastamonu Romania (formerly Prolemn), held by Turkey’s wood processing group Kastamonu Entegre, posted EUR136 million revenue in 2020, an increase of 7% year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]