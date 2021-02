Damen Shipyards Mangalia Gets RON60M CEC Bank Loan to Fund Current Operations

Damen Shipyards Mangalia Gets RON60M CEC Bank Loan to Fund Current Operations. Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank has granted a RON60 million loan to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, one of the largest shipbuilders in Europe, operated by Dutch Damen Shipyards Group, to fund current operations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]