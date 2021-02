Orange Romania Turnover Drops 3% in 2020, to EUR1.07B

Orange Romania Turnover Drops 3% in 2020, to EUR1.07B. Telecom operator Orange Romania on Thursday reported a turnover of EUR1.076 billion for 2020, down 3% compared with 2019, while customer numbers grew 1%, to 10.72 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]