Carrefour Group Announces 2.1% Higher Sales, Of EUR2.3B, For Its Romanian Stores In 2020

Carrefour Group Announces 2.1% Higher Sales, Of EUR2.3B, For Its Romanian Stores In 2020. French Carrefour Group has announced sales of EUR2.3 billion for its Romanian store chain in 2020, up 2.1% on the year, for similar activities, per a financial report released Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]