JLL Romania Expands Industrial Team, Puts Ciprian Sirbu in Charge of Supply Chain Services

JLL Romania Expands Industrial Team, Puts Ciprian Sirbu in Charge of Supply Chain Services. Real estate consultancy company JLL Romania has recruited Ciprian Sirbu, former logistics manager at Vivre, to manage its Supply Chain Services business line, expanding its services on an increasingly dynamic industrial and logistics property (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]