CGS Romania: Personnel Turnover Down 20% in 2020

CGS Romania: Personnel Turnover Down 20% in 2020. The year 2020 came with good things, too, one of which was the decline in personnel turnover in the local outsourcing industry, says Vladimir Sterescu, country manager of CGS Romania, a provider of outsourcing services on the local (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]