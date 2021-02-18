GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3.058; tests performed in last 24 hours: 27.599

As many as 3,058 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 27,599 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.