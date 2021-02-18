LabMin Turcan: No one has planned to abolish bonuses

LabMin Turcan: No one has planned to abolish bonuses. Minister of Labor and Social Protection Raluca Turcan declared on Thursday, in southeastern Constanta, that the government is not planning to abolish the bonuses granted to the public sector employees, but to have the employee firstly attracted by the salary and less by the bonuses. "I would like to dismantle some fake news that has been spreading in the last hours. Nobody has planned to abolish the bonuses," mentioned Raluca Turcan. According to her, bonuses must be granted on the basis of two principles - special categories of work and incentives. She added that the wage side should be taken into account more than the bonus one, when someone is negotiating their income. "We also want the salaries being paid to take much more into account the wage side than the bonus side, and when someone negotiates an income and establishes an income, including in the public system, to be attracted by the salary in the first place and less by the addition of bonuses to the salary. That is why I am also trying to explain a mathematical reasoning. Even if we bring changes to the bonuses, we do not intend to reduce the income, but on the contrary, the salaries should be somewhat equalized and they should be supplemented by bonuses only on the basis of very clear principles," declared Turcan.