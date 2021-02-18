PM Citu: Opinion of Fiscal Council on budget, professional's notice, CES opinion, political council vote

PM Citu: Opinion of Fiscal Council on budget, professional's notice, CES opinion, political council vote. Prime Minister Florin Citu says that the opinion of the Fiscal Council regarding the state's budget for 2021 represents the "professional's notice", and the one expressed by the Economic and Social Council (CES) - an approval given by a "political council". "There is a need for reform. From the ground up. First time in Romania. The Fiscal Council considers that Romania has a credible budget this year, which maintains investments as priority. This is the approval of the professionals. Today, though, the budget was also at the Economic and Social Council for approval. A political council, with members paid from public money, but without any sort of responsibility for their vote. You must know this truth. How do you think the opinion of this political council be? I would like you to compare today's opinion with the opinions of the budgetary data which destroyed Romania during the period of 2017-2019," Florin Citu wrote on his Facebook page. According to information from the media, CES would have granted negative notices for the ceiling drafts and for the draft regarding the state budget for 2021. The opinions are advisory.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea , editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]