Gov’ t passes 2021 state budget bill. PM Citu: The approved version will be released when the bill is referred to Parliament for debate.

The government adopted at its Friday’s meeting the bill on the 2021 state budget, which remains “within the initial parameters”, Prime Minister Florin Citu said. “We approved the Law on the 2021 state budget. We also approved the Law on ceilings, on specific indicators set out in the (...)