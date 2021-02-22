Bucharest Airport passenger traffic in 2021 not likely to rise above half of that in 2019



The Airports Council International (ACI Europe) estimates the passenger traffic on Bucharest Airports somewhere around 7.5 million this year (half of that in 2019), but the pessimistic forecast is 5.5 million passengers, according to the new general manager of the Bucharest National Airports (...)