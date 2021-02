BVB-listed real estate developer Impact boasts 29% sales growth in 2020

BVB-listed real estate developer Impact boasts 29% sales growth in 2020. Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) listed Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP) generated revenues from the sale of real estate properties worth EUR 42.7 mln in 2020, up 29,4% compared to 2019. The company announced that this was its best result in the last decade. In a pandemic year, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]