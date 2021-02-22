Gov't approves final version of state budget draft for 2021The Government on Monday evening approved the final version of the state budget law for 2021, with the approval of the Legislative Council.
Head of the Chamber of Deputies and PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban stated that, after the final adoption, with the approval of the (...)
Transgaz 2020 Net Profit Plunges 34% To RON230MRomanian state-owned gas natural transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) ended 2020 with a net profit of RON229.8 million, down 34% on the year, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on the company’s preliminary financial report published on the stock market Monday (...)
COVID vaccination campaign/ 29,865 people inoculated in past 24 hoursThe National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry app, 29,865 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 19,934 injected with (...)