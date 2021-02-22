 
Romaniapress.com

February 22, 2021

Seven patients moved after smoke alert at Bucharest hospital's mobile unit
Feb 22, 2021

Seven patients moved after smoke alert at Bucharest hospital's mobile unit.

Firefighters and ambulances were dispatched to the Marius Nasta Institute in Bucharest on the evening of February 21 following a fire alert issued at the hospital's mobile intensive care unit after smoke starting coming out from an external ventilator. The hospital is one of several in the city (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Gov't approves final version of state budget draft for 2021 The Government on Monday evening approved the final version of the state budget law for 2021, with the approval of the Legislative Council. Head of the Chamber of Deputies and PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban stated that, after the final adoption, with the approval of the (...)

Transgaz 2020 Net Profit Plunges 34% To RON230M Romanian state-owned gas natural transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) ended 2020 with a net profit of RON229.8 million, down 34% on the year, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on the company’s preliminary financial report published on the stock market Monday (...)

Nuclearelectrica: Intergovernmental Agreement With US To Place Romania Among Countries With Double Nuclear Capacity The global nuclear energy production grew for the seventh consecutive year in 2019, reaching 2,657 TWh, per the World Nuclear Association (WNA). Compared to the previous year, there is an increase of 95 TWh, the second largest nuclear energy production ever, according to Romania's nuclear power (...)

COVID vaccination campaign/ 29,865 people inoculated in past 24 hours The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry app, 29,865 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 19,934 injected with (...)

Citu at the "Prime Minister's Hour" in Parliament: We have balanced, credible budget, build around investment, which forces reform Prime Minister Florin Citu told a plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies on Monday that the draft 2021 national budget is a “balanced” one, built “around investment,” adding that it is also a budget that forces reform, a process that will start this year. “This year we have a... The post Citu (...)

REI: The budget of Measure 3 to support investments should be increased by at least EUR 500 million More than 27,000 companies have applied for funding, but there is an availability for only 3,000 businesses The Measure 3 possible annulment by the Government, related to the GEO 130/2020, after 27,000 companies have already submitted projects for grants between 50 and 200.000 euros, would (...)

Grup Feroviar Roman: HCCJ definitively rejects the Ministry of Transport's claims for the payment of the EUR 10 million letter of credit submitted for participating in the CFR Marfa privatization The High Court of Cassation and Justice has definitively rejected the Ministry of Transport’s claims regarding the payment of the EUR 10 million letter of credit submitted by the private operator SC Grup Feroviar Român SA (GFR) for participation in the privatization process of the National (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |