XXXLutz Leases 6,000 Sqm in WDP's Logistical Park in NW Bucharest. Austrian furniture and home decor retailer XXXLutz has leased 6,000 square meters of storage in the logistical park developed by WDP in Dragomiresti, northwest of Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]