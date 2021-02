Norofert Group Invests RON9.5M in 1,000-Ha Farm in Southern Romania

Norofert Group Invests RON9.5M in 1,000-Ha Farm in Southern Romania. Organic fertilizer producer Norofert Group (NRF.RO), plans to acquire a 1,000-hectare farm in Zimnicea, Teleorman county, for RON9.5 million, the company said Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]