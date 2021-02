Romania’s Banking System Profit Shrinks 19.5% to RON5.1B in 2020

Romania's banking system (34 lenders) ended 2020 with RON5.14 billion net profit, assets reached a new high and loan-to-deposit and non-performing loan ratios fell compared with 2019, while solvency stands at more than 23%, Romania's central bank data