PM Citu on amendments to budget bill: PSD wants to take us out of EU



PM Citu on amendments to budget bill: PSD wants to take us out of EU.

The amendments tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to the 2021 draft budget have a budgetary impact of almost 6 pct of the GDP, on Monday said Prime minister Florin Citu, adding that the Social-Democrats want to take Romania out of the European Union. "We have received the PSD list of amendments. The budgetary impact is almost 6 pct of GDP. That would mean to go with the deficit to almost 13 pct of the GDP. I looked at the source of funding and without any surprise we see exactly what the PSD wants to do with Romania, they want to take it out of the EU. That is, the source of funding represents Romania's contribution to the EU. For those who do not know, at the Ministry of Finance, at general actions, we pay the contribution to the EU. That's where the PSD wants to take the money, leave us without EU contributions, to take us out of the EU. These are the PSD amendments," Citu said, before the PNL Executive Bureau meeting. He also spoke of an amendment by the PNL leader, Ludovic Orban, and Liberal MP Florin Roman, which provides for the granting of 24 free trips for students. "I am confident that every amendment tabled by my colleagues will come with the sources of funding and then we'll see. All I can say is that we can't exceed the 7.16 pct deficit," Citu said. The Prime Minister has made it clear that he wants an accelerated timetable for the adoption in Parliament of this year's draft state budget. "I'm sure it's getting to Parliament today, there have been some changes in the position of the Legislative Council and so on, but as soon as it gets there, we'll have the calendar. I hope it will be as soon as possible," Citu said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)