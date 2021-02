eMAG Seeks To Develop Industrial Park In Giurgiu County

eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, seeks to develop an industrial park in Joita locality (Giurgiu County), where it is building a logistics hub of 130,000 square meters, following an investment of EUR90 million.