Coronavirus latest: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,634, death toll at 19,894

Coronavirus latest: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,634, death toll at 19,894. A number of 1,634 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered in the last 24 hours following 10,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday. These are all cases that have not previously tested positive, the GCS states. As many as 781,329 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania as of Sunday. Of these, 725,526 were declared cured. To date, 5,881,162 RT-PCR tests and 253,442 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. The number of COVID-related fatalities increased by 47 in the last 24 hours - 31 men and 16 women, taking the death toll to 19,894. One death was in the 30 - 39 age range, two were in the 40-49 age category, seven in the 50 - 59 age range, 13 in the 60 - 69 range, 13 in the 70 - 79 age category and 11 deaths in the 80-plus group. As many as 46 of the reported deaths were in patients who had underlying medical conditions, one patient had no such conditions. A number of 7,461 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of which 972 in intensive care, GCS reported. In Romania, 38,255 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 10,481 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 54,585 people are in quarantine at home, and 177 in institutionalized quarantine. Police and gendarmes have applied, in the last 24 hours, 7,345 sanctions, totaling 1,660,816 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu, Andreea Rotaru, Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]