PSD to file simple motion against Economy minister, after budget debates. The Social Democrat First Deputy President Sorin Grindeanu, former Premier, on Monday said that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will file a simple motion against Economy minister Claudiu Nasui, after the budget bill is debated and cleared. "We decided, in the National Political Bureau to file a simple motion against the Minister of Economy, Claudiu Nasui, for what a whole country has seen, the mockery at the Romanian entrepreneur. Instead of helping them, he is now just blocking a 500 million euro financing programme. After the budget debates, we will lodge a simple motion against the Minister of Economy," Grindeanu told a press conference, after the party's national political bureau meeting.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]