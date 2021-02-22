ForMin Aurescu in Brussels: I think discussion is needed on more strategic EU approach to Russia



Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday, ahead of a meeting of Foreign Affairs ministers of the EU Member States, that a “discussion on a more strategic EU approach to Russia was needed.” “Of course we will discuss sanctions today and, as far as I know from my fellow... The post (...)