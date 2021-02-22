GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.634; death toll at 19.894

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.634; death toll at 19.894. A number of 1,634 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered in the last 24 hours following 10,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday. These are all cases that have not previously tested positive, the GCS states. As many as 781,329 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]