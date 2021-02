Restart Energy Invests $30M In Solar Park In Salaj County

Restart Energy, an independent electricity and natural gas supplier on the local market, seeks to invest approximately $30 million in developing a solar project of 45 megawatts (MW) in Sarmasag locality in Salaj County.