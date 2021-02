E.ON's Delgaz Grid Plans RON1B Investments in Infrastructure by 2023

Delgaz Grid, German utility group E.ON's natural gas and electricity distribution company in Romania, Delgaz Grid, plans to invest nearly RON1 billion by 2023, in upgrading local networks, of which RON7.7 million from EU funds. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]