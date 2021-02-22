LabMin Turcan: Government to allocate money for the payment of miners’ back pay in three installments



The government will allocate money for the payment of back pay to the miners of the Hunedoara Energy Company, which will cover three-month pay and other benefits, Minister of Labour and Social Protection Raluca Turcan said on Monday at the end of a meeting miners’ leader. She added that on... (...)