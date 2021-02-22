PM Citu: Invitation from PSD has nothing to do with budget



Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday said that the invitation he received from the PSD (Social Democratic Party) to come to the Chamber of Deputies for the "Prime Minister's Hour" to debate on the budget has actually nothing to do with the budget itself, but with the Social Democrats wanting to see how much I can resist "while they're throwing insults at me." "Romanians should know that this invitation from the PSD has nothing to do with Romania's budget. They invited me here to see how much I can resist while they are throwing insults at me. I tell you that this Prime Minister can resist a lot. But let's also see who challenges me, who are those who challenge me. The PSD leadership: Marcel Ciolacu, Sorin Grindeanu, Paul Stanescu, Mihai Tudose. These are the ones who challenge me. I repeat the names of those who challenge me: Marcel Ciolacu, Sorin Grindeanu, Mihai Tudose, Paul Stanescu, all the servants of Liviu Dragnea and Darius Valcov," Florin Citu said in the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies. The head of Executive went on to criticize the First Deputy Chairman of PSD Sorin Grindeanu, a former head of Executive himself. He also recalled the activity of Social Democrats Mihai Tudose, Marcel Ciolacu and Paul Stanescu. According to him, through the modifications they brought to the budget draft, the Social Democrats want Romania to stop paying to the European Commission its contribution as a member state of the EU. "Modifications that, if we put them together - and yes, I did calculate this for you, since you didn't - account for 6pct of the GDP. However, even more tragic and I believe that this is even close to treason against our country, is the fact that they propose we do not pay our contribution as a member state of the European Union to the European Commission anymore. This is where they are taking the money from, from our contribution to the European Commission. I will not allow this, misters! Romania has its well established European path to follow and I won't allow PSD to interfere with it," underscored Citu. At the plenary sitting, the PSD PMs showed signs criticizing the policy behind the budget drafted by the Citu Government. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)