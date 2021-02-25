Budget2021/Joint budget-finance committees approves AGERPRES budget

Budget2021/Joint budget-finance committees approves AGERPRES budget. The budget of the National News Agency AGERPRES for 2021 received, on Thursday, the approval of the joint budget-finance committees of Parliament, with 22 votes "in favour" and 13 abstentions. The head of AGERPRES, Claudia Nicolae, showed that the budget allocated to the institution is 27,463,000 lei, of which 24,663,000 lei are money that will come from the state budget and the rest the Agency's own revenues. "For the year 2021, the National News Agency AGERPRES has allocated a total budget of 27,463,000 lei, of which 24,663,000 lei are from the state budget, consisting of personnel expenses in the amount of 22,119,000 lei, goods and services - 2,250,000 lei, other transfers - 20,000 lei, other expenses - 250,000 lei and capital expenses - 24,000 lei. The money are ensured for the personnel, for this year, as well as the money for goods and services. The National News AGERPRES also has its own revenues, which can cover for the improvement of the site and other developments in terms of technology, which are necessary," stated Claudia Nicolae. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]