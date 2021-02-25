 
Romaniapress.com

February 25, 2021

Budget2021/Joint budget-finance committees approves AGERPRES budget
Feb 25, 2021

Budget2021/Joint budget-finance committees approves AGERPRES budget.

The budget of the National News Agency AGERPRES for 2021 received, on Thursday, the approval of the joint budget-finance committees of Parliament, with 22 votes "in favour" and 13 abstentions. The head of AGERPRES, Claudia Nicolae, showed that the budget allocated to the institution is 27,463,000 lei, of which 24,663,000 lei are money that will come from the state budget and the rest the Agency's own revenues. "For the year 2021, the National News Agency AGERPRES has allocated a total budget of 27,463,000 lei, of which 24,663,000 lei are from the state budget, consisting of personnel expenses in the amount of 22,119,000 lei, goods and services - 2,250,000 lei, other transfers - 20,000 lei, other expenses - 250,000 lei and capital expenses - 24,000 lei. The money are ensured for the personnel, for this year, as well as the money for goods and services. The National News AGERPRES also has its own revenues, which can cover for the improvement of the site and other developments in terms of technology, which are necessary," stated Claudia Nicolae. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis: The vaccination certificate should be used for medical purposes In a speech to a special meeting of the European Council, held on Thursday and Friday via videoconference, Romania's President said that the vaccination certificate should be used for medical purposes. "Regarding the vaccination certificates, the President of Romania called for a (...)

RO Vaccination: Romania ranks 7th globally in terms of vaccinations against COVID-19 with both doses Romania ranks 7th globally in terms of vaccinations against COVID-19 with both doses, reads the Facebook page of the National Immunization Platform. According to the quoted source, at European level, Romania is on the 6th place in terms of total administered doses, on the 6th place in terms of (...)

ForMin Aurescu discusses security, defence with head of National Security Bureau from Poland The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Friday reiterated Romania's interest in strengthening bilateral dialogue on security and defence issues with Poland, the most important strategic partner of Romania in the region, during a meeting with the head of the Polish National Security (...)

MAI launches new appeal to responsibility amid increase in SARS-CoV-2 infection rate The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) launches a new "call to responsibility" for compliance with health protection measures, especially in more crowded places, in the context of increased incidence rate of SARS-Cov-2 infections. "Given the analysis carried out at the National (...)

Purcari 2020 Net Profit Up 49% To RON60M, Turnover Up 2% To RON203M Winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) on Friday said it ended 2020 with a net profit of RON60.4 million, up 49% on the year, and revenue of RON203.3 million, up 2% on the year.

Romanian Hidroelectrica Seeks To Develop Green Hydrogen Project Jointly With Austrian Verbund Romania’s Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, is summoning its shareholders on March 29, 2021, to approve a memorandum with Austria's largest electricity provider Verbund in order to jointly develop the project “Green Hydrogen @ Blue Danube” aimed at producing, (...)

Agroland Debuts On Bucharest Stock Exchange AeRO Market On March 1, 2021 Agroland Business System, the most extensive farming store chain in Romania held by businessman Horia Cardos, will start trading its shares Monday, March 1, under the ticker symbol AG, on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, per stock market (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |