New allocation strategy for the EUR 200 mln grants for RO HoReCa sector

New allocation strategy for the EUR 200 mln grants for RO HoReCa sector. The emergency ordinance for providing state financial support to entities in the HoReCa sector, worth RON 1 billion (EUR 200 mln), was published in the Official Journal. The grants will be paid within the budget approved, the Economy Ministry announced on February 25. Within 60 days, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]