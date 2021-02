RO provider of services for office buildings launches EUR 1 mln bonds

RO provider of services for office buildings launches EUR 1 mln bonds. Utilitech Services, a Bucharest-based company that provides cleaning, maintenance, and security services for buildings, created six years ago, is launching a bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) amounting to almost RON 4.9 million (EUR 1 mln). The bonds have a maturity of three (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]