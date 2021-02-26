RO private equity fund Morphosis Capital plans two new investments this year

RO private equity fund Morphosis Capital plans two new investments this year. Romanian private equity fund Morphosis Capital expects to sign two new deals in 2021. It plans to invest in healthcare, technology, manufacturing, or B2B services businesses by deploying a total amount between EUR 10-20 million. In 2020, despite a challenging global context, Morphosis closed (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]