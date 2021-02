Deloitte Romania expert: EU will finance only high-tech gas projects

Deloitte Romania expert: EU will finance only high-tech gas projects. Investors planning to develop projects in the energy sector based on natural gas resources will have to meet tight requirements such as low CO2 emission rates, the closure of coal-based power plans as a precondition, or reducing the CO2 emissions at an existing gas-fired plant. The investors (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]