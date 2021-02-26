Romgaz to bid for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea project within two months
Feb 26, 2021
Romanian state-owned natural gas company Romgaz (SNG) will submit a bid for the 50% stake held by US group ExxonMobil in the Black Sea perimeter Neptun Deep within a couple of months, before the term of the interim CEO expires, announced energy minister Virgil Popescu. He expressed confidence (...)
